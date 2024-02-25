7 Celeb-Approved Hairstyles For Long Hair
25 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The gajra bun is a classic hairstyle that will make you look good even on a bad hair day.
From an office meeting to a wedding function, this straight-hair look is always reliable.
The sleek ponytail looks classy and put together with just a little effort.
This half-tied-up bun hairdo is a fuss-free option that makes you look good and can be made in no time.
This crown-braided hairstyle with loose curls is a perfect choice for girls with long hair.
Wondering how to style your hair for a wedding? Opt for these soft curls for a romantic look.
If you are looking for a versatile hairstyle, Kiara Advani’s messy ponytail with a middle part is your way to go.
