7 Celeb-Inspired Pakistani Suits You Must Add To Your Wedding Wardrobe
11 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Hania Aamir looks regal black ensemble with intricate multicoloured floral embroidery and embellishments, paired with a similarly adorned sheer dupatta.
Sonam Bajwa looks elegant in a beige outfit with vibrant floral embroidery at the hem and sleeves, accented with a burgundy dupatta.
Gauahar Khan presents a luxurious look in a green and gold traditional outfit, featuring elaborate embroidery and a sweeping, embellished dupatta.
Mahira Khan looks sophisticated in cream suit with bright floral embroidery concentrated around the hem and neckline, complemented with a sheer dupatta.
Shehnaaz Gill looks striking magenta traditional suit with dense gold embroidery, complete with a heavy dupatta that enhances its regal charm.
Hina Khan presents a festive look fuchia suit with detailed embroidery and embodying the celebratory mood with its vibrant hues.
Iqra Aziz looks dazzling in orange and pink traditional suit, richly adorned with intricate gold detailing and a lavishly embroidered dupatta.
