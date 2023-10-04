7 Celebrity-Approved Blouse Styles to Make Your Saree Stand Out
04 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Anushka Sharma's mermaid green blouse is a terrific way to brighten up your saree
Deepika Padukone's lace blouse is an elegant accessory that can be worn up or down for any occasion
Janhvi Kapoor's Sheesha embroidery blouse is a one-of-a-kind and attention-grabbing fabric
Sonam Kapoor's embroidered khadi blouse is basic yet lovely and goes with any saree
The black Kanjeevaram saree blouse by Aditi Rao Hydari is a timeless piece that can be worn for any special event
Rekha's ivory embroidered blouse is ideal for a night
Vidya Balan's traditional blouse is ideal for adding a touch of culture to any ensemble
