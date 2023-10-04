7 Celebrity-Approved Blouse Styles to Make Your Saree Stand Out

04 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Anushka Sharma's mermaid green blouse is a terrific way to brighten up your saree

Deepika Padukone's lace blouse is an elegant accessory that can be worn up or down for any occasion

Janhvi Kapoor's Sheesha embroidery blouse is a one-of-a-kind and attention-grabbing fabric

Sonam Kapoor's embroidered khadi blouse is basic yet lovely and goes with any saree

The black Kanjeevaram saree blouse by Aditi Rao Hydari is a timeless piece that can be worn for any special event

Rekha's ivory embroidered blouse is ideal for a night

Vidya Balan's traditional blouse is ideal for adding a touch of culture to any ensemble

