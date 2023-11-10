7 Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles To Flaunt This Diwali
10 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bun is one of the most elegant kinds of hairstyle, and you can add a gajra to amp up your look.
Straight hair with middle-parted hair is a classic style and looks beautiful with all kinds of outfits.
Janhvi Kapoor’s bouffant-style braid is one of our favourite hairstyles that will go perfectly with your Diwali attire.
If you wanna opt for mega waves like Sonam Kapoor on this Diwali, you will surely be the most glamorous girl in the room.
Kriti Sanon styled her hair in a loose bun with wispy tendrils. This bun is giving the impression of casual sophistication.
This low pony with a subtle messy look is a perfect look to complete your Diwali look.
If you wanna opt for something different, this half bun hairstyle can be your go-to look as it is unique and easy to make.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dhanteras 2023: Brighten Your Diwali with These 8 Rangoli Designs