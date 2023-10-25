7 Celebrity-Inspired Trendy Saree Styles And Jewellery for 2023
Deepika Padukone's pearl white ruffle saree made quite the statement.
You can always elevate your look like Deepika Padukone with a long necklace, choker and matching earrings.
Anushka Sharma looked like a vision to behold in Sabysachi's sheer saree.
Take a cue from Anushka Sharma's statement choker piece that will go well with a deep neckline blouse.
Mrunal Thakur's pastel blue saree is a perfect combination of exuberance and elegance. Go for a designer blouse like her to stand out!
A new bride can try to elevate their look with a matha patti, bangles, a heavy neckpiece and jhumkas.
Kangana Ranaut redefines elegance with Banarasi sarees. A gajra will always elevate your traditional look.
Get your hands on Kangana Ranaut's stylish jewellery with floral design and kundan earrings.
You must have an Alia Bhatt-inspired chiffon saree that can be a vibrant festive pick.
Keep your look simple and chic with Alia Bhatt's statement oxidised earrings and a dainty bindi.
Kiara Advani's blingy saree is perfect to steal the limelight for an impromptu Diwali party.
If you're going for a sleeveless cropped blouse, you can go for a layered neckpiece like Kiara Advani.
Tamannaah Bhatia's serves perfect festive looks with a heavy saree and embroidered blouse.
Elevate your look with a neck choker, earrings and maangtika like Tamannaah Bhatia.
