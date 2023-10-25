7 Celebrity-Inspired Trendy Saree Styles And Jewellery for 2023

25 Oct, 2023

Tanya Garg

Deepika Padukone's pearl white ruffle saree made quite the statement.

You can always elevate your look like Deepika Padukone with a long necklace, choker and matching earrings.

Anushka Sharma looked like a vision to behold in Sabysachi's sheer saree.

Take a cue from Anushka Sharma's statement choker piece that will go well with a deep neckline blouse.

Mrunal Thakur's pastel blue saree is a perfect combination of exuberance and elegance. Go for a designer blouse like her to stand out!

A new bride can try to elevate their look with a matha patti, bangles, a heavy neckpiece and jhumkas.

Kangana Ranaut redefines elegance with Banarasi sarees. A gajra will always elevate your traditional look.

Get your hands on Kangana Ranaut's stylish jewellery with floral design and kundan earrings.

You must have an Alia Bhatt-inspired chiffon saree that can be a vibrant festive pick.

Keep your look simple and chic with Alia Bhatt's statement oxidised earrings and a dainty bindi.

Kiara Advani's blingy saree is perfect to steal the limelight for an impromptu Diwali party.

If you're going for a sleeveless cropped blouse, you can go for a layered neckpiece like Kiara Advani.

Tamannaah Bhatia's serves perfect festive looks with a heavy saree and embroidered blouse.

Elevate your look with a neck choker, earrings and maangtika like Tamannaah Bhatia.

