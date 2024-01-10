7 Classic Looks Of Kangana Ranaut
10 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress nails the comfy yet elegant look in a simple cotton saree styled with a pair of sunglasses.
Kangana Ranaut showcases elegance in a blush pink embellished saree and a balloon sleeves blouse.
The diva steals our hearts in a cobalt embellished saree teamed up with a blue blouse.
The actress takes her fashion game up a notch in a beautiful hot pink saree featuring a gold border. Kangana completed her look with a choker necklace.
Kangana Ranaut stuns in a gorgeous yellow suit with motifs of flowers in shades of pink and red.
Kangana Ranaut makes a statement in a simple nude suit styled with a matching tote bag.
Kangana Ranaut looks nothing short of exquisite in a blue embroidered lehenga set that features a waist belt.
