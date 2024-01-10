7 Classic Looks Of Kangana Ranaut

10 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

The actress nails the comfy yet elegant look in a simple cotton saree styled with a pair of sunglasses.

Kangana Ranaut showcases elegance in a blush pink embellished saree and a balloon sleeves blouse.

The diva steals our hearts in a cobalt embellished saree teamed up with a blue blouse.

The actress takes her fashion game up a notch in a beautiful hot pink saree featuring a gold border. Kangana completed her look with a choker necklace.

Kangana Ranaut stuns in a gorgeous yellow suit with motifs of flowers in shades of pink and red.

Kangana Ranaut makes a statement in a simple nude suit styled with a matching tote bag.

Kangana Ranaut looks nothing short of exquisite in a blue embroidered lehenga set that features a waist belt.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor: Trip Down The Memory Lane

 Find Out More