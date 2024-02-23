7 Deepika Padukone -Inspired Backless Blouse Designs For Modern Bridesmaid
23 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Deepika Padukone dazzles in a black and gold striped saree, the backless blouse bringing an edge to her glamorous look.
Deepika Padukone carries a regal charm in an off-white saree with a pearl-encrusted backless blouse, her hair elegantly styled in a low bun.
Deepika Padukone showcases understated elegance in a cream saree with a tasteful backless blouse, her hair styled in an intricate bun.
Deepika Padukone emanates a delicate allure in a lace-detailed saree, the backless design highlighting intricate craftsmanship.
Deepika Padukone shows sophistication in a white saree with a sequined black border, paired with a sleek tied blouse and dramatic green earrings.
Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in a sparkling beige saree, the backless blouse cut adding a modern twist to the traditional attire.
Deepika Padukone captivates in a sheer saree, featuring a backless blouse that is both a nod to traditional elegance and a statement of contemporary grace.
