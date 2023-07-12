Panipuri in Mumbai: It's a mouth full of Flavour which explodes in your mouth.
12 Jul, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Gol Gappe in Delhi. The filling is made of potato and chickpeas, topped with chutney.
Puchka in Kolkata. The chutney is usually tangy rather than sweet, the filling has boiled gram as well.
Pani Ke Patashe in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow: Patashe is referred to Pani Puri.
Gup Chup in Odisha: Another famous name for Pani Puri, which involves onomatopoeia. It is also called in South Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, etc.
Pakodi in Gujarat: It’s more stuffed, using onions and sweet chutney.
Phulki or fulki in Uttar Pradesh: This is not to be confused with phulkas, which is another name used for chapathis.
Patashi in Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh: Patashi or pani ke batashi does not focus on a single taste, as it uses many spices and is usually made from dry mangoes.
