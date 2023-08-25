7 Divinely Inspired Baby Girl Names for Your Little Vishnu
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The meaning of the name is first, original, and primary.
The name means Lotus, the flower of purity.
The meaning of the name is "Reverence for Earth and Life."
The name refers to prosperity, happiness, and joy.
The name is the feminine word for lord Vishnu himself.
The meaning of the name is dark-hued, all-attractive and mysterious.
The name is the feminine form of Vishnu, and refers to the preserver of the universe.
