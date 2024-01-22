7 Divine Pictures of Ram Lalla's Idol And Oh Those Eyes!
22 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Lord Ram's divine idol was unveiled in Ayodhya on Monday by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
It's a 200 kg idol made from a single black stone and it represents Lord Ram as a five-year-old child.
Lord Ram appears in his childhood avatar in the temple and the idol exudes divinity with mere eyes.
As the idol was unveiled on Monday, several worshipped felt mesmerised by Ram Lalla's divine eyes.
Covered in gold, diamonds, rubies and emeralds from head to toe, it is a once-in-a-lifetime creation by sculptor Arun Yogiraj.
Arun Yogiraj is the fifth generation of sculptors in his family. The idol in the sanctum sanctorum looks heavenly, to say the least.
The black stone which has been used to carve the idol also features other divine details such as the depiction of Lord Vishnu- Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashuram, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki.
