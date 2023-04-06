Tree Pose helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well relieving stress.
06 Apr, 2023
Practicing downward facing dog can help relieve back pain and sciatica along with improving strength.
06 Apr, 2023
Camel pose stretches the abdominal region and improves digestion. It also relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs.
06 Apr, 2023
Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back and acts as a great de-stressor before bed.
06 Apr, 2023
Bridge yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage.
06 Apr, 2023
Seated forward bend is one of the best asanas to reduce belly fat as it involves stretching and pulling.
06 Apr, 2023
Bow pose aids in digestive process, constipation and it stretches the back.
06 Apr, 2023
