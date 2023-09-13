Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and the smell of sweets makes our mouths water.
It is a 10-day festival where devotees perform rituals, puja, and aarti to please Lord Ganesh.
Here are some of the traditional and mouth-watering sweets to enjoy on this Ganesha Chaturthi.
Ganesh Chaturthi without modak? Oh, we can't picture that. They are stuffed with coconut, jaggery and nuts.
Modak kheer is a popular sweet prepared on this auspicious occasion. Enjoy this delicious sweet by adding dry fruits.
Basundi is an easy-to-make dish. It is made up of milk, sugar and cardamom powder.
Enjoy Shrikhand on this Ganesh Chaturthi. To make this delicious dessert, all you need is curd, milk sugar, and cardamom powder.
Fried modak is another unique sweet dish to enjoy! All you need to do is make some modak and stuff it with coconut jaggery.
Puran poli is another delicious and traditional sweet dish of Maharashtra. Sounds tasty, doesn't it? This delicate dish is prepared with chana dal, jaggery and ghee.
Coconut Barfi is a fine dessert made with coconut, khoya, ghee and sugar. This is an easy-to-make recipe on this Ganesh utsav.
