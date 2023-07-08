7 Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Dark Circles & Fine Lines
Shavasana pose helps in eliminating dark circles and enhances skin texture
Practice Pavan Muktasana in the morning on an empty stomach to gain maximum benefits
Whether it's dark circles or fine lines, Parvatasana pose promises to address it all
Viparita Karani not only reduces wrinkles but also improves blood circulation.
Singhasana pose increases blood circulation and acts an effective anti-ageing treatment
Kapalbhati asana helps in reducing dark circles as well as improves skin texture
