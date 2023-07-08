7 Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Dark Circles & Fine Lines

08 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Shavasana pose helps in eliminating dark circles and enhances skin texture

Practice Pavan Muktasana in the morning on an empty stomach to gain maximum benefits

Whether it's dark circles or fine lines, Parvatasana pose promises to address it all

Viparita Karani not only reduces wrinkles but also improves blood circulation.

Singhasana pose increases blood circulation and acts an effective anti-ageing treatment

Kapalbhati asana helps in reducing dark circles as well as improves skin texture

