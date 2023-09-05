7 Easy Yoga Poses For Kids to Increase Height
05 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Tadasana: This posture helps keep the spine straight and erect, which eventually helps the kid to walk taller.
Chakrasana: It increases the elasticity of the spinal cord and is especially beneficial for young girls.
Dhanurasana: This posture stretches the abdominal muscles and strengthens the shoulders, ankles and thighs. It also improves spinal flexibility.
Padahasthasana: This posture reduces the abdominal fat in kids and helps them with stronger legs and spine, thereby helping in increasing height as the kids grow.
Hanging: This is one of the traditional ways of making sure your kid is strengthening spine muscles and stressing the vertical formation of the body.
Vrikshasana: Apart from increasing focus, it helps highly in strengthening legs and feet.
Pranayama: Any form of Pranayama relaxes the muscles and provides an ample platform for the body of a kid to grow properly. It further aids other exercises.
