7 Effective Asanas to Boost Memory Power
08 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Yoga and meditation should go hand-in-hand as they greatly calm body and mind.
Few minutes of daily yoga and breathing exercise will relax the body, increase blood and oxygen in body enhancing memory.
Tree Pose helps with blood circulation relieving us of stress and improving memory.
Sarvangasna is extremely good for blood circulation in the brain boosting memory and calming the mind as well. It is one of the most effective asana f memory.
Paschimottanasana not only helps with weight loss but stretches the body and relaxes the mind enhancing concentration.
Shirshasna boost cognitive functioning and stretches the entire body.
Padmasana is one of the most easiest poses to relive body of fatigue. This helps to increase concentration and memory.
Halasana is good for improving memory. Plow pose relives stress, relaxes body and enhance cognition and nervous system.
Bridge pose helps to stretch the body and boost blood flow.
