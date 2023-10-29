7 essential clothing items every man should have in his wardrobe.
A well-fitted navy blazer will provide you with a sophisticated look.
A crisp white shirt is a versatile piece that needs to be in every man's wardrobe.
Leather shoes are essential for formal and business occasions.
A well-fitted shirt will give you a dapper look.
Khaki pants look casual and comfy but make you look smart.
Dark jeans will look classy with any formal attire.
Versatile sneakers can define your look.
