7 Exercises to Improve Bone Strength in Women
21 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Osteoporosis is a common bones disease. But practising few exercise, women can enhance their bone health.
Follow these easy-to-do exercises and improve bone strength.
Brisk Walking: Its is highly effective in increasing bone density. It is excellent for overall health as well.
Cycling: It is good for joints and people suffering with osteoporosis.
Yoga: 20 minutes of practicing yoga everyday can help improve balance, flexibility and strength. It may lower the risk of falls and fractures too.
Pilates: It may help women to build up their core, balance.
Tai Chi: According few studies, this low-impact exercises can help with bone density and minerals.
Aerobic Exercise: It is an effective way for women to boost bone health, heart health and more.
Strength Training: Resistance exercises boost muscle and bone density.
