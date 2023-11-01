Japanese fruits are highly nutritious and can make up for an excellent nature treat in the fruit bowl.
Here is why the following exotic species are a must try.
Yubari King Melon has a taste that will melt in your mouth. It is grown in the Yubari city, Hokkaido.
The Shinano gold apples have a unique and crispy taste, unlike other fruits.
Dekopon is a large and seedless orange whose distinctive feature is a bump on the top. A tasty treat that just cannot be missed.
One may also try Japanese pears as they are crispy and sweet at the same time!
Japanese peaches are famous for their sweet, juicy and delicious flavour.
Japanese persimmon is a sweet and crispy fruit to enjoy.
Kinkan is a tangy citrus fruit that is refreshing to eat.
