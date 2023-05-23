7 facts about Jai Vilas Palace Gwalior
23 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
It was constructed using a mix of local red sandstone & Italian marble.
The design of the palace has elements of Tuscan and Corinthian architecture.
The Durbar Hall of Jai Vilas Palace features a breathtaking ceiling made of gold and a 100 feet high spectacular glass dome.
The Durbar Hall houses one of the world's largest chandeliers, weighing approx 3.5 tons.
It is adorned with hundreds of light bulbs and adds to the grandeur of the hall.
The museum in the palace provides insights into the history and heritage of the Scindia dynasty.
Jai Vilas Palace is home to a unique silver train. This miniature train made entirely of silver, was used to serve guests during the royal banquet.
