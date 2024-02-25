7 Famous Poems By Rabindra Nath Tagore
25 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Waiting- Tagore states that even though he is getting closer to God, his spiritual devotion is still growing, so he is not yet ready to "meet" him.
Friend- In this poem, the author asks his friend why he's trying to return on this stormy night to envision him.
Gitanjali- The poem throws light on the importance of compassion, love, and sacrifice and features god as a poor beggar.
On the nature of love- The poem is based on the search for a life mate that every person experiences.
Paper boats- The poem captures the boundless imagination of a child who believes in sending messages through a paper boat to distant lands.
Where the mind is without fear- It acts as a plea to god to keep the nation protected from wickedness.
Endless time- The poem highlights the human’s urgency to seize opportunities and recognise the value of time.
