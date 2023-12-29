7 Most Prominent Ram Temples In India
29 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh- One of the most prominent temples for the devotees of Ram will be opened in 2024.
Kalaram Temple, Nashik- The location of the temple is thought to be where Lord Rama resided during his exile.
Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar- The temple is home to exquisite representations of Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Rama.
Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh- The queen of Orcha was a devoted follower of Lord Rama, she once travelled to Ayodhya hoping to bring back her beloved god as a boy.
Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu- The temple is situated in Kumbakonam and is dedicated to Lord Rama, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana- Large-scale festivities commemorating Lord Rama and his consort Sita's wedding anniversary are held there on Ram Navami.
Thriprayar Sri Rama Temple, Kerala- Thriprayarappan or Thriprayar Thevar are common names for the temple's Lord Rama deity.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Postpartum Yoga: 8 Asanas to Boost Strength After Delivery