7 Famous Religious Tattoos That Have Deep Spiritual Meaning
07 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Jesus is crucified on a wooden cross in the Bible. Since then, the cross tattoo has come to represent God's unending love and transforming power.
Om is a Hindu symbol that stands for the essence of the cosmos.
The Star of David is still a widely known tattoo design in Judaism that symbolizes the interaction of the Divine with mortals.
The bodhi tree is an important symbol in Buddhism because it is thought that the religion's founder, Siddartha Gautama, attained enlightenment while meditating beneath it.
The idea of yin and yang and the energies that go along with them is the foundation of most Chinese philosophy.
The wing tattoo is a symbol of freedom and independence.
Water tattoo is regarded as a necessary, life-giving element and is a symbol of purification.
