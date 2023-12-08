7 Fashion Icons Of Bollywood
08 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone is an ideal fashion icon as she knows how to pull off every kind of outfit.
Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt is the trendsetter of Bollywood and looks gorgeous in every attire.
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles her fans in India as well as Western attires.
Ananya Panday, a rising star in Generation Z, is accustomed to being the centre of attention with her fantastic sense of style.
Bhumi Pednekar serves as a sizzling fashion icon with her unique style of clothing.
Every time Janhvi Kapoor proves to be a style inspiration for Gen Z with her out-of-the-box fashion game.
Kiara Advani’s fashion statement has truly surprised everyone, her choice of bold outfits is just wow.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Exotic Pets In The World