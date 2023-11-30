7 Fashion Looks Of Mouni Roy That Left Us In Awe
30 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Actress Mouni Roy’s outfit raises the fashion bar of the Bollywood industry.
Here are Mouni Roy’s 7 fashion looks you can take inspiration from.
We are stumped by this shimmer grey saree that Mouni Roy wore.
The diva looks ethereal in this black sequin lehenga paired with a strappy crop top.
The actress radiates like a ray of sunshine in this striking yellow lehenga by Payal Singhal.
The diva’s green saree exudes grace and glamour. The silver detailing on the sheer saree looks stunning.
Mouni Roy steps out in this gorgeous red satin saree with a full-sleeve embroidered blouse.
The rising star cast a spell on us in this grey sequin saree paired with a matching blouse.
Mouni Roy’s fans went gaga over her grey lehenga look. The lehenga featured colourful embroidery that looked amazing.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Most Popular Works of Oscar Wilde Every Literature Enthusiast Must Read