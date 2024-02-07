7 Floral Mehndi Designs For The Modern Bridesmaid

07 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Floral Grace: A hand adorned with a mehndi design that features elegant floral patterns extending from wrist to fingertips, invoking a sense of grace.

Minimalistic Grace: Scattered dainty floral motifs all over the hand embodying a minimalistic and modern henna design

A captivating mehndi design featuring a sunburst pattern at the center of the palm, with rays extending into intricate floral motifs that adorn the fingers, creating a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styles.

Laced Sophistica Regal Vines: A bold and artistic expression, this mehndi design consists of intertwined vines that run the length of the arm in a regal fashiontion: This design mimics the finesse of lace with delicate foliage patterns along the fingers, exuding sophistication and class.

Petal Delicacy: Graceful and light, this design uses petal and vine motifs to create an air of delicacy across the hand.

Regal Vines: A bold and artistic expression, this mehndi design consists of intertwined vines that run the length of the arm in a regal fashion

Geometric Elegance: This design showcases geometric precision with diamond shapes and symmetrical patterns, offering a modern twist on classic mehndi artistry, perfect for a chic and stylish statement.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Must-Have Footwear That Every Bridesmaid Must Add To Her Wedding Wardrobe

 Find Out More