7 Flowers That Represent Compassion
17 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Pansy- The charming flower has a long history of symbolizing compassion.
Dahlia- The beautiful flower represents compassion due to its link with kindness, gratitude, and grace.
Lotus- It holds great spiritual significance in various cultures and is often associated with compassion, purity, and enlightenment.
Bleeding heart- This heart-shaped flower is famous because of its unique shape and symbolises the emotion of love as well as compassion.
Pink Carnation- This delicate pink flower is the symbol of love, gratitude, and admiration.
Pink rose- The beautiful colour pink is linked with the gesture of empathy, kindness, and care.
Sweet Pea- Popularly known for its delicate and sweet fragrance, sweet pea is a symbol of gratitude, pleasure, and kindness.
