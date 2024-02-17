7 Flowers That Represent Compassion

17 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Pansy- The charming flower has a long history of symbolizing compassion.

Dahlia- The beautiful flower represents compassion due to its link with kindness, gratitude, and grace.

Lotus- It holds great spiritual significance in various cultures and is often associated with compassion, purity, and enlightenment.

Bleeding heart- This heart-shaped flower is famous because of its unique shape and symbolises the emotion of love as well as compassion.

Pink Carnation- This delicate pink flower is the symbol of love, gratitude, and admiration.

Pink rose- The beautiful colour pink is linked with the gesture of empathy, kindness, and care.

Sweet Pea- Popularly known for its delicate and sweet fragrance, sweet pea is a symbol of gratitude, pleasure, and kindness.

