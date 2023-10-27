7 Flowers to Keep Your Home Rats Free
Did you know there are some varieties of flowers that not only have a beautiful fragrance but also help repel rats?
Here are some flowers that may help ward off against mice.
Lavender plants have a soothing scent that fills the surroundings. It can be a natural mouse repellent in your home.
Daffodils' scent is unpleasant to rats, so they won't come near these flowers.
Mint is an ideal indoor plant that helps to repel mice.
Growing common sage at home dispels rats as they have an intense aroma.
Chrysanthemum flowers naturally release insect-repelling chemicals. So, these plants are also a good choice to keep at home.
Crown Imperial helps to ward off mice from your home garden.
Grow artemisia flowers for mice-related issues
