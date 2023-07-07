The season doesn't matter when it comes to food. Mouth-watering fast foods are everyone's favourite.
Certain food combinations may take longer to digest because of their content.
But here are some combinations that you must try to avoid in everyday life.
Eating cheesy food with cold drinks can lead to stomach aches.
Avoid eating citrus foods like lemon with milk as it can lead to gas and heat burn.
You should avoid yogurt with milk. It can lead to stomach problems and ill health.
Oranges with carrots also may not sit right further causing heartburn and kidney damage.
If you are consuming both banana and guava together, it may increase the risk of bloating, gas, and headaches.
The combination of curd and onion is not recommended either. It may cause skin allergies like rashes, eczema, etc.
Eating milk and curd together can lead to diarrhoea, acidity, and gas.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mrunal Thakur Looks Apsara From Heaven in Pink