There is no restriction on what to eat and when to eat, however, there are certain foods that should be avoided before bed.
Here are some foods that may lead you to stay awake at night.
Chewing gum will help to increase the alertness. It also reduces daytime sleep and keeps the mind alert.
If you are burning your midnight oil, then stay hydrated to keep sleepiness at bay.
Another food that everyone uses to stay awake at night is Coffee.
Eating spicy foods close to bedtime may also keep you awake at night.
Eating fried chicken and meat does not make sleep that easy.
Foods that cause a spike in blood sugar levels, such as white rice, candy and potatoes, may affect sleep.
Eating cheesy foods makes the mind more alert, it will help to stay awake.
Foods that contain cola nut as an ingredient can also help to stay awake.
