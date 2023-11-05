7 Hair Hacks That Will Make You Look Younger

05 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Choose a hair color that flatters you

Shorten your hair to add volume and lift

Highlights and lowlights can help to create dimension and depth

Style your hair down to emphasize your features

Use volumizing products to add fullness and bounce to your hair

Get regular haircuts to keep your hair healthy and remove split ends

Wear a hat or scarf to protect your hair from the sun

Thanks For Reading!

