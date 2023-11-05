7 Hair Hacks That Will Make You Look Younger
05 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Choose a hair color that flatters you
Shorten your hair to add volume and lift
Highlights and lowlights can help to create dimension and depth
Style your hair down to emphasize your features
Use volumizing products to add fullness and bounce to your hair
Get regular haircuts to keep your hair healthy and remove split ends
Wear a hat or scarf to protect your hair from the sun
