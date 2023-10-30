7 Hair Washing Mistakes You Must Avoid
30 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Wash your hair only twice a week as regular washing can irritate your scalp and make your hair greasy.
Wash your hair with cold water as hot water can make your hair dry and frizzy.
Wash your hair with cold water as hot water can make your hair dry and frizzy.
Apply conditioner to the lengths of your hair to avoid dandruff and dry hair.
Shampoo is made with a combination of chemicals so it is important to dilute it in water to avoid any damage.
Never forget to detangle your hair before washing it to avoid breakage.
It is essential to opt for the right shampoo according to your hair type.
Maintain a proper hair care routine to get rid of dead skin cells, pollutants, and dirt from your scalp.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nora Fatehi Sets Ramp Ablaze in Bold Deep-Neck Gown