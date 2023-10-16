7 Haircuts That Will Make You Look Younger
16 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Long layers add an allusion to bouncy hair and give a more stylish look to your face.
You can get bangs if you have a long forehead, which will surely make you look smaller than your age.
Shoulder-length hair is so much in trend these days and you can see a lot of youngsters opting for this style.
Loose waves make you look younger, and you can experiment with face-framing layers to lighten your hair.
Bob's cut also looks cute on some people as it makes you look childish.
Long hair with curtain bangs will be a good option for people who want to play it safe.
Mid-length hair with straight layers helps lift up your face and makes you look younger.
