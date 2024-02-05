7 Hollywood Celebs Who Embraced Indian Looks

05 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Sophie Turner- The Hollywood beauty astounded her fan base with an incredible appearance at Nick Jonas’s Indian wedding.

Beyoncé- Our pop queen left us gaping in awe with her exquisitely traditional look in an Anarkali suit.

Madonna- The empowered international actress donned an electric blue saree and looked so gorgeous!

Lady Gaga- The big sensation exuded classic angel vibes in an ethereal white saree accessorised with a silver waist chain.

Liz Hurley- Known for her remarkable roles, Liz got immense love in a pink sequin saree that we wore for the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

Paris Hilton- Expert in opulence and underground style, the actress personifies the style of grey net sari sprinkled with pearls.

Oprah Winfrey- The shining media woman, Winfrey donned a scintillating black and gold silk sari to honour the culture of the rich tradition of India.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jannat Zubair's 8 Ethnic Ensembles That Are Perfect For Wedding Wear

 Find Out More