7 Hollywood Celebs Who Embraced Indian Looks
05 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sophie Turner- The Hollywood beauty astounded her fan base with an incredible appearance at Nick Jonas’s Indian wedding.
Beyoncé- Our pop queen left us gaping in awe with her exquisitely traditional look in an Anarkali suit.
Madonna- The empowered international actress donned an electric blue saree and looked so gorgeous!
Lady Gaga- The big sensation exuded classic angel vibes in an ethereal white saree accessorised with a silver waist chain.
Liz Hurley- Known for her remarkable roles, Liz got immense love in a pink sequin saree that we wore for the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.
Paris Hilton- Expert in opulence and underground style, the actress personifies the style of grey net sari sprinkled with pearls.
Oprah Winfrey- The shining media woman, Winfrey donned a scintillating black and gold silk sari to honour the culture of the rich tradition of India.
