7 Home Decor Ideas For Travel Lovers
21 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Add a world map mural in your personal space to clip the photos of places you have visited.
You can decorate your living room by hanging your favourite crockery from all over the world.
Amp up your place by adding travel-inspired decor items like a compass.
If you love to collect unique artefacts from around the world, then a display wall for curios is perfect for you.
Are you an old-school traveller? If yes, you can have a separate corner for the coins and stamps of all the places that you have visited.
