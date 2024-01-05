7 Home Decor Tips To Amp Up Your Place
05 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Add a mirror in your living room to make it look bigger and more luxurious.
Set up a cosy reading spot, and choose furniture in fabric and shapes that are sophisticated and homey.
You can set up a cute breakfast place with a small table and an aesthetic hanger to make up your space.
Make a space for books and set it up in a modern way so that it matches the modern vibe of your home.
Spruce up the entryway of your home by adding a small table and an artistic painting for a subtle look.
Throw pillows are the easiest way to freshen up in the bedroom or living room, add them according to the vibe of your place.
An easy yet impactful design tip is to drape a vibrant throw blanket over the sofa or at the foot of your bed.
