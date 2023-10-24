7 Hot And Happening Beach Looks of Mallika Sherawat - In Pics
Mallika Sherawat rose to fame with a bold avatar in the 2004 film Murder.
Mallika Sherawat turned a year older today, here's a look back at her hottest beach looks.
Mallika Sherawat flaunts her hot body in a black bikini with red flowers.
Mallika Sherawat serves a look in a printed orange dress with a thigh-high slit.
Mallika Sherawat oozes oomph in a yellow-coloured halter-neck bikini.
Mallika Sherawat enjoys by the poolside in an orange bikini with navy blue straps.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Types Of Suits Every Man Should Own