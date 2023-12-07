7 Indian Celebrities Flaunting Watches Valued at Over Rs 1 Crore
07 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan has the best collection of luxury watches that is worth a total of 3.3 crores including Patek Phillippe, Rolex Submariner, and more.
The Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was casually seen wearing a metallic blue watch by Audemars Piguet worth Rs. 4.98 crores.
Actor Jr. NTR has an extensive collection of watches and one of them is Richard Mille luxury watch worth around Rs. 8.6 crores
The south star Mohan Lal loves to invest in timepiece royalty. A watch that stands in his collection is Richard Mille X McLaren's collaboration watch which costs over Rs 1.2 crores.
Famous Kerela Actress Nayanthara is also a Richard Mille lover and owns a watch that is worth around Rs 1.2 crores.
Bollywood star Ram Charan has an impressive collection of watches. He was spotted wearing a Richard Mille watch that cost around 1.62 crores.
Everyone’s favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor boasts a Richard Mille watch that costs around Rs.1. 3 crores.
