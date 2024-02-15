7 Indoor Plants That Thrive with Minimal Care

15 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Dracaena- This indoor plant is often seen in office lobbies as it needs little to no attention and looks great as a decor material.

Jade Plant- This green indoor plant has plump leaves and prefers bright light but can handle some shade.

Money Plant- Popularly known for bringing good fortune and prosperity, the money plant adds a tropical touch to any place.

Peace Lily- This low-maintenance indoor plant tolerates low light and its glossy leaves make it a perfect showpiece for your office table.

Philodendron- It has become quite popular in recent years and brightens up the dull setting of any room.

Pothos- It is an easy-care vining plant that features heart-shaped leaves and looks great.

Snake Plant- These are incredibly hardy and require minimal watering as well as attention.

Thanks For Reading!

