Kusha Kapila was diagnosed with high-functioning depression and ADD. In one of her interviews, she revealed that many women diagnosed her ADD much before she found out, based on her behaviour online.
Prajakta Kohli also talked about how regular posting and content creation can impact one's mental health. She also said that it is not always easy but she makes sure that she takes care of herself, especially on her bad days
Dolly Singh spoke about facing body-image issues and receiving negative comments when posting on social media. The influencer also mentioned she had been dealing with depression and considered therapy during the pandemic. After sessions, She herself said ''Now I am in a better space''
Blogger, Komal Pandey shared that her personal life was one of the reasons that impacted her mental health. After years of therapy, she revealed how much she changed as a person.
Bhuvan Bham took a stand on trolling, negative comments that take a serious impact on one's mental health. He had pointed out how women influencers and actresses have to deal with a lot of criticism, and this is toxic
Vishnu Kaushal, who is known for his fashion and relatable content on social media spoke about dealing with anxiety and how therapy helped him deal with it.
Fashion creator, Sejal Kumar also shared how she struggled with anxiety past 2016. Over the last five years, she tried different things to manage anxiety and now she has finally consulted therapy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 7 Chair Exercises to Burn Belly Fat