7 Innovative Ways To Style A Denim Jacket

27 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Go classic by wearing a denim jacket over a white t-shirt for a timeless look, pairing it with leggings or khakis.

Go all denim by pairing a denim jacket with denim pants or jeans to create a striking impression.

Try to experiment with differently coloured denim jackets for a unique and fun look.

You can look put together for any outing by wearing a crop top and high-waisted jeans with a denim jacket in either blue or black.

You can also layer a denim jacket over a sweatshirt or hoodie in winter

For a semi-formal or casual occasion, a denim jacket looks good when worn with a button-down shirt or midi dress.

Just like you distress a pair of jeans, you can do the same to your denim jackets and give them a more well-worn look with DIY hacks.

