8 Inspirational Sarojini Naidu Quotes to Empower Your Soul
13 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Sarojini Naidu, the Nightingale of India was born on February 13, 1879. Here are some mort inspiring quotes by her.
"I am not ready to die because it requires infinitely greater courage to live."
“When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work.”
“Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.”
“The new has come and now the old retires. And so, the past becomes a mountain cell. Where lone apart old hermit memories dwell.”
"We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."
"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”
“Till ye have battled with great grief and fears/And borne the conflict of dream-shattering years/Wounded with fierce desire and worn with strife/Children, ye have not lived: for this is life.”