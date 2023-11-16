7 Inspiring Books By Sudha Murthy

16 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

How I Taught My Grandmother To Read- Get to know how 12-year-old Sudha gave her illiterate grandmother more power by teaching her to read.

Dollar Bahu- It tells an excruciating story of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law about greed.

Mahashweta- A powerful tale of bravery and determination in a world full of lies and betrayals.

Grandma’s Bag of Stories- This will take you back to your golden days as it jots down interesting childhood stories.

The Serpent’s Revenge- Emplying the events from the Mahabharata and shapes the narrative and the characters according to the plot.

Three Thousand Stitches- The book discusses Karnataka flood victims and talks about her struggles as a single girl in a predominantly male engineering college.

Wise and Otherwise- Learn about the true experiences of reality and some harsh truths of today’s world.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: National Press Day 2023: Top 10 Best Countries For Press Freedom

 Find Out More