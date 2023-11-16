7 Inspiring Books By Sudha Murthy
16 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
How I Taught My Grandmother To Read- Get to know how 12-year-old Sudha gave her illiterate grandmother more power by teaching her to read.
Dollar Bahu- It tells an excruciating story of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law about greed.
Mahashweta- A powerful tale of bravery and determination in a world full of lies and betrayals.
Grandma’s Bag of Stories- This will take you back to your golden days as it jots down interesting childhood stories.
The Serpent’s Revenge- Emplying the events from the Mahabharata and shapes the narrative and the characters according to the plot.
Three Thousand Stitches- The book discusses Karnataka flood victims and talks about her struggles as a single girl in a predominantly male engineering college.
Wise and Otherwise- Learn about the true experiences of reality and some harsh truths of today’s world.
