7 Trending Yoga Influencers to Follow on Instagram
Radhika Bose is passionate about health and fitness and has a sizable 555k Instagram following. After nine years of yoga practise, she decided to make Yoga her career.
One of India's most influential yoga figures is the celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Yoga (272k followers) Anshuka has climbed the achievement ladder by putting in significant daily effort to alter her appearance.
Deepika Mehta (264k Followers) captures our attention with the proper alignment and precise skills that characterize the actual art of yoga.
Sunaina Rekhi (146k followers) is one of the first Indian women to be chosen to represent yoga at the UN.
Suvi Choudhary (133k followers) started her foray into the yoga and fitness worlds in 2009. She has since received instruction in a variety of yoga disciplines such Aerial Yoga, Airo yoga and more.
Natasha Noel (333k followers) promotes self-growth and healing via the practise of yoga.
Neha Bangia (112k followers) is a fitness & lifestyle blogger. She is a role model for all women who think that marriage locks a lady inside her four walls.
(Inputs-IANS)
