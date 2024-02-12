7 Jahnvi Kapoor's Drool-Worthy Looks
12 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Jahnvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in this black flitter gown with a tube bustier.
The actress takes her glam game up a notch by donning a beautiful red cut-out bodycon dress.
Jahnvi Kapoor embraces her Indian beauty in a gold silk sare paired with diamond earrings.
The diva gives modern “maharani” vibes in this regal embellished peach net saree featuring a sleeveless blouse.
Jahnvi Kapoor goes all out in a black bodycon dress featuring rhinestone detailing all over.
Jahnvi Kapoor gives “rani vibes” in this hot pink saree styled with a matching choker neckpiece.
Jahnvi Kapoor dazzles in a blue glitter saree, perfect for a cocktail night.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 DIY Gift Ideas For This Valentine's Day