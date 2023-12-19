7 Janhvi Kapoor Blingy Looks For Your New Year Party
19 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A party closet needs an all-over sequin dress, which is why Janhvi Kapoor's pink ensemble is our top choice for the party season.
Janhvi Kapoor turned into Pooh in a red lehenga set by Manish Malhotra that bore sequins and beadwork.
Janhvi Kapoor slayed in aqua blue sequin lehenga that came with a matching strappy blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor channelled her inner desi girl in her gorgeous sequin saree in a pastel shade.
She recently wore an iridescent bling gown by Irth that exemplified her cheery personality.
Manish Malhotra's bodycon silver mirror work gown gives Janhvi Kapoor an air of sophistication and elegance.
The actress aced the look in a figure-skimming metallic mini-dress featuring a plunging V-neckline and full sleeves.
