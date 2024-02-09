7 Japanese Techniques For Self-Improvement
09 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Omoiyari- It means caring and showing your consideration toward others which helps in building self-compassion and empathy.
Ikigai- This Japanese term is used for the state of mental well-being that gives a deep sense of satisfaction and purpose, and brings you joy in life.
Wabi-sabi - This concept encourages us to embrace our imperfections and accept life changes.
Mottainai- This concept encourages people to live sustainably and value what they have.
Shin-Gi-Tai- The term means “mind, technique, and body” and gives a lesson that a healthy body and a sound mind are the foundation for developing and refining any skills.
Kaizen- This concept teaches us to let go of perfectionism and have a progressive approach to change.
Mono no aware- This term gives us an insight into reality and teaches that nothing in life is permanent.
