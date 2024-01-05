7 Khushi Kapoor-Inspired Outfits for Wedding Bliss
05 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Khushi Kapoor dons a beautiful powder blue saree and keeps her look simple with a small pendant necklace and open hair.
The diva looks dreamy in a Kashmiri net sari featuring intricately designed floral borders in hues of yellow and gold.
Khushi Kapoor gives a timeless look in a stunning canary yellow lehenga set from Arpita Mehta, perfect for a wedding.
Khushi Kapoor makes everyone her fan in a yellow floral lehenga that will look gorgeous for any poolside haldi ceremony.
The gorgeous actress dazzled in a pastel blue skirt set paired with a one-shoulder blouse.
Kapoor opts for a cottagecore-inspired lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock for a cocktail night.
Khushi Kapoor hops on the trend in this gorgeous pink floral lehenga set paired with a flowy tube top blouse.
