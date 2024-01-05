7 Khushi Kapoor-Inspired Outfits for Wedding Bliss

05 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Khushi Kapoor dons a beautiful powder blue saree and keeps her look simple with a small pendant necklace and open hair.

The diva looks dreamy in a Kashmiri net sari featuring intricately designed floral borders in hues of yellow and gold.

Khushi Kapoor gives a timeless look in a stunning canary yellow lehenga set from Arpita Mehta, perfect for a wedding.

Khushi Kapoor makes everyone her fan in a yellow floral lehenga that will look gorgeous for any poolside haldi ceremony.

The gorgeous actress dazzled in a pastel blue skirt set paired with a one-shoulder blouse.

Kapoor opts for a cottagecore-inspired lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock for a cocktail night.

Khushi Kapoor hops on the trend in this gorgeous pink floral lehenga set paired with a flowy tube top blouse.

Thanks For Reading!

