7 Kiara Advani Looks That Showcases Her Indian Beauty
28 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara Advani is the epitome of timeless beauty, dressed in a royal maroon and gold lehenga paired with a heavy choker necklace.
Kiara’s statement pink saree with a white blouse is giving total Haseena vibes.
Actress Kiara Advani looks beyond beautiful in this gold embellished skirt and top.
Kiara has beautifully paired this dark blue velvet saree with a matching blouse and a choker necklace to finish the look.
Kiara’s saree looks are the talk of the town. Look at this gorgeous black saree that she paired with a contrasting green emerald neckpiece.
Take cues from Kiara Advani for bridesmaid outfits as she dona a pink-hued lehenga by Arpita Mehta.
Kiara looked stunning in red as she took the runway by storm at Amit Aggarwal's FDCI opening show in 2019 while wearing this red lehenga.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 New Year Outfits Inspiration By Alia Bhatt