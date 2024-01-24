7 Kinds Of Maggi Everybody Should Try
24 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Plain Maggi- The classic masala Maggi is the ultimate happiness that can easily better your gloomy day.
Egg Maggi- This is a must-try for every Maggi lover as its tantalizing taste sits with eggs.
Cheese Maggi- Make your snack cheesy and creamy with this Maggi and let it melt in your mouth.
Maggi Sandwich- Experiment with the normal masala Maggi and toast it with a sandwich for a fulfilling snack.
Punjabi tadka Maggi- want to eat something spicy? Punjabi tadka Maggi is the perfect option to evoke the nostalgic taste of your mom’s made food.
Soupy Maggi- Among endless variations of these noodles, soupy Maggi is our favourite one.
Vegetable Maggi- The epic taste of vegetable Maggi is a tummy-filling and wholesome snack that everybody loves.
