7 Latest Back Blouse Designs and Patterns for Sarees and Lehengas in 2023

26 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

A cutout back blouse has cutouts in a variety of shapes and sizes on the back

A keyhole back blouse features a small keyhole-shaped opening

A deep V-neck blouse is a classic and sexy style that draws attention to your back

A strappy back blouse has straps on the back that vary in width and style

A dori back blouse is a traditional Indian style with a string or dori that ties at the back

A sheer back blouse is a stunning design with sheer fabric on the back

A plunging back blouse is a bolder look that accentuates your back and shoulders

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Luxurious And Romantic Destinations For Couples

 Find Out More